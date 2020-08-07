Western India Plywoods consolidated net profit declines 81.82% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.49% to Rs 21.48 crore

Net profit of Western India Plywoods declined 81.82% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.49% to Rs 21.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.36% to Rs 1.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.12% to Rs 97.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 101.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

