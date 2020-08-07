Western India Plywoods consolidated net profit declines 81.82% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Western Transmission Gujarat standalone net profit declines 13.48% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 429.80% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 13.49% to Rs 21.48 croreNet profit of Western India Plywoods declined 81.82% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.49% to Rs 21.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.36% to Rs 1.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.12% to Rs 97.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 101.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales21.4824.83 -13 97.14101.31 -4 OPM %4.146.32 -5.826.72 - PBDT0.640.90 -29 4.224.39 -4 PBT0.120.27 -56 1.781.89 -6 NP0.020.11 -82 1.151.19 -3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU