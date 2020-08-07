BEML consolidated net profit rises 13.47% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.01% to Rs 1065.46 crore

Net profit of BEML rose 13.47% to Rs 184.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 162.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.01% to Rs 1065.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1366.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.82% to Rs 63.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.92% to Rs 3025.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3474.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

