BEML consolidated net profit rises 13.47% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.01% to Rs 1065.46 croreNet profit of BEML rose 13.47% to Rs 184.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 162.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.01% to Rs 1065.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1366.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.82% to Rs 63.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.92% to Rs 3025.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3474.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1065.461366.09 -22 3025.443474.25 -13 OPM %13.3818.65 -2.776.84 - PBDT158.38248.07 -36 91.74201.17 -54 PBT140.53230.24 -39 19.36130.45 -85 NP184.85162.91 13 63.6863.16 1
