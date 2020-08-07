JUST IN
Western India Plywoods consolidated net profit declines 81.82% in the March 2020 quarter
Mahanagar Gas standalone net profit declines 73.42% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 65.45% to Rs 261.75 crore

Net profit of Mahanagar Gas declined 73.42% to Rs 45.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 170.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.45% to Rs 261.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 757.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales261.75757.49 -65 OPM %30.5636.55 -PBDT102.98295.80 -65 PBT60.72258.61 -77 NP45.25170.24 -73

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 14:22 IST

