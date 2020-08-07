Mahanagar Gas standalone net profit declines 73.42% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 65.45% to Rs 261.75 crore

Net profit of Mahanagar Gas declined 73.42% to Rs 45.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 170.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.45% to Rs 261.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 757.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.261.75757.4930.5636.55102.98295.8060.72258.6145.25170.24

