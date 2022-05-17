GSK Pharma records PAT of Rs 1,219 crore in Q4 FY22

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,219.05 crore in Q4 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 14.33 crore in Q4 FY21.

Net sales during the quarter increased by 8.9% YoY to Rs 809.63 crore.

Profit before tax (PBT) (before exceptional items) from continuing operations for the fourth quarter was Rs 178 crore, recording a growth of 6% YoY.

GSK Pharma's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 1,694.72 crore in FY22 from Rs 358.15 crore in FY21. Net sales rose by 12% to Rs 3,278.03 crore in FY22 over FY21.

PBT (before exceptional) from continuing operations for the year at Rs 767 crore, registering a growth of 22% YoY. EBITDA margin improved by 3%.

Sridhar Venkatesh, managing director, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, said, During the year, our General Medicines portfolio continued to gain market share in their respective categories. Our execution focus on key brands helped us revitalise growth particularly in the anti-infectives, dermatology and pain segments.

While our vaccines business was impacted due to low vaccination rates, many of our key brands gained share in a declining market, fuelled by disciplined execution. We continue to maintain market leadership in the private vaccines market.

During the quarter, we concluded the transfer of Iodex and Ostocalcium brands to GlaxoSmithKline Asia, as part of GSK plc's plans to create two world class companies in pharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 90 per share which includes a special dividend of Rs 60 per share.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is a subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline plc, one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.

