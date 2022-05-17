GSK Pharma records PAT of Rs 1,219 crore in Q4 FY22

-
ALSO READ
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals slips after Q3 PAT falls 4% YoY to Rs 150 cr
GSK Pharma hits 52-week high; rises 11% in six days
GSK Pharma hits 52-week high; rises 11% in three days
Market breadth turns negative; pharma shares slide for 3rd day
Strides Pharma gets USFDA approval for Colchicine tablets
-
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,219.05 crore in Q4 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 14.33 crore in Q4 FY21.
Net sales during the quarter increased by 8.9% YoY to Rs 809.63 crore.
Profit before tax (PBT) (before exceptional items) from continuing operations for the fourth quarter was Rs 178 crore, recording a growth of 6% YoY.
GSK Pharma's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 1,694.72 crore in FY22 from Rs 358.15 crore in FY21. Net sales rose by 12% to Rs 3,278.03 crore in FY22 over FY21.
PBT (before exceptional) from continuing operations for the year at Rs 767 crore, registering a growth of 22% YoY. EBITDA margin improved by 3%.
Sridhar Venkatesh, managing director, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, said, During the year, our General Medicines portfolio continued to gain market share in their respective categories. Our execution focus on key brands helped us revitalise growth particularly in the anti-infectives, dermatology and pain segments.
While our vaccines business was impacted due to low vaccination rates, many of our key brands gained share in a declining market, fuelled by disciplined execution. We continue to maintain market leadership in the private vaccines market.
During the quarter, we concluded the transfer of Iodex and Ostocalcium brands to GlaxoSmithKline Asia, as part of GSK plc's plans to create two world class companies in pharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare.
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 90 per share which includes a special dividend of Rs 60 per share.
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is a subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline plc, one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU