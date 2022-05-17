Energy shares rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 97.08 points or 1.23% at 7979.97 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 5.56%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 4.99%),Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 4.96%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 3.37%),Oil India Ltd (up 2.81%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Goa Carbon Ltd (up 2.78%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.67%), Coal India Ltd (up 2.62%), Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 2.31%), and Deep Industries Ltd (up 1.77%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.96%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.41%), and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 0.3%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 324.65 or 0.61% at 53298.49.

The Nifty 50 index was up 122.4 points or 0.77% at 15964.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 230.56 points or 0.9% at 25836.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 51.3 points or 0.65% at 7901.51.

On BSE,2072 shares were trading in green, 650 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)