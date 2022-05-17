Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 95.3 points or 1.89% at 5135.18 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Vedanta Ltd (up 6.95%), Andhra Paper Ltd (up 6.35%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 5.94%),GHCL Ltd (up 5.6%),Hindustan Copper Ltd (up 5.57%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (up 5.49%), Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (up 5.49%), Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd (up 5.04%), Vishnu Chemicals Ltd (up 5%), and Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (up 5%).

On the other hand, Steel Exchange India Ltd (down 4.97%), Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd (down 2.7%), and JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (down 1.67%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 324.65 or 0.61% at 53298.49.

The Nifty 50 index was up 122.4 points or 0.77% at 15964.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 230.56 points or 0.9% at 25836.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 51.3 points or 0.65% at 7901.51.

On BSE,2072 shares were trading in green, 650 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

