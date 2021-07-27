Board of Godawari Power & Ispat approves acquisition of additional stake in Hira Ferro Alloys

-
ALSO READ
Godawari Power gets environment clearance for enhancement of production
Godawari Power & Ispat receives Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board approvals
Basic materials stocks rise
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys provides operations update
Maithan Alloys to pay Rs 74.22 cr for acquisition of Impex Metals & Ferro Alloys
-
At meeting held on 27 July 2021The Board of Godawari Power & Ispat (GPIL) at its meeting held on 27 July 2021 has approved investment up to Rs.70.20 crore for acquisition of additional equity shares proposed to be offered by Hira Ferro Alloys (HFAL) on preferential basis to GPIL, subject to approval of shareholders of HFAL.
HFAL is an Associate Company of GPIL, in which GPIL is already holding 48.45% of the equity shares. Consequent upon aforesaid further investment, HFAL will become subsidiary of Company with 56.45% of enhanced share capital of HFAL.
HFAL, engaged in the business of manufacturing of Ferro Alloys is setting up of a 70 MW Solar Power Plant in the Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh for its captive use with a project cost envisaged at Rs.230 crore. The Project will be financed partially through equity and partially through bank finance.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU