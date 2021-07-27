BASF India receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

BASF India announced that CRISIL has revised the outlook on the Non-Convertible Debenture Programme of the Company to 'Stable' from 'Negative'.

The rating on the Non-Convertible Debentures has been reaffirmed at 'CRISIL AAA'.

The ratings on the Fixed Deposits and Commercial Paper have been reaffirmed at 'FAAA/Stable' and 'CRISIL A1+', respectively.

