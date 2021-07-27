IDFC First Bank acquires 5.55% stake in IBBIC

IDFC First Bank has subscribed to 50,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up of IBBIC for a consideration of Rs. 10 per equity share constituting 5.55% of the issued and paid-up capital of IBBIC.

IBBIC has been incorporated with the object to engage in the business of designing, building, implementing, and commercializing distributed ledger technology(DLT) solutions including development of DLT platforms and applications for the financial services sector.

