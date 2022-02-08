Gujarat Alkalies spurts after Q3 PAT zooms 502% YoY

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals gained 2.86% to Rs 777.90 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 502% to Rs 201.78 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 33.53 crore posted in Q3 FY21.

Consolidated revenue from operations jumped 65.3% to Rs 1,075.05 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 650.20 crore registered in Q3 FY21. Profit Before Tax (PBT) for Q3 FY22 stood at Rs 317.66 crore as against Rs 49.50 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, showcasing an increase of 541.74% year on year.

Total expenses spiked nearly 23% year on year to Rs 759.96 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

GACL is engaged in the business of industrial chemical. It is one of the largest producers of caustic soda in India.

