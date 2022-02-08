Volumes soar at Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.27 crore in the September 2021 quarter
Volumes soar at Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd counter
Volumes jump at Hitachi Energy India Ltd counter
Volumes spurt at Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd counter
Volumes soar at Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd counter
-
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd recorded volume of 1.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8765 shares
Relaxo Footwears Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, Polyplex Corporation Ltd, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 February 2022.
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd recorded volume of 1.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8765 shares. The stock lost 2.01% to Rs.1,829.90. Volumes stood at 13353 shares in the last session.
Relaxo Footwears Ltd notched up volume of 9.68 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.09% to Rs.1,292.70. Volumes stood at 1.62 lakh shares in the last session.
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd notched up volume of 17.86 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.14 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.40% to Rs.789.50. Volumes stood at 8.07 lakh shares in the last session.
Polyplex Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 4.91 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.44% to Rs.1,989.00. Volumes stood at 76691 shares in the last session.
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 8.42 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.46 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.05% to Rs.570.35. Volumes stood at 2.22 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU