Volumes soar at Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd counter

Relaxo Footwears Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, Polyplex Corporation Ltd, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 February 2022.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd recorded volume of 1.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8765 shares. The stock lost 2.01% to Rs.1,829.90. Volumes stood at 13353 shares in the last session.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd notched up volume of 9.68 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.09% to Rs.1,292.70. Volumes stood at 1.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd notched up volume of 17.86 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.14 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.40% to Rs.789.50. Volumes stood at 8.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Polyplex Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 4.91 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.44% to Rs.1,989.00. Volumes stood at 76691 shares in the last session.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 8.42 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.46 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.05% to Rs.570.35. Volumes stood at 2.22 lakh shares in the last session.

