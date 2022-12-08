Max Financial Services acquires balance 5.17% stake in Max Life

Max Financial Services has completed the acquisition of balance 5.17% stake held by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Japan (MSI), in Max Life Insurance Company (Max Life), a material subsidiary of the Company.

After the aforesaid transaction, the shareholding held by the Company in Max Life stands increased to 87%.

