Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd Falls 2.91%

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd has added 18.98% over last one month compared to 1.35% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 7.61% rise in the SENSEX

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd lost 2.91% today to trade at Rs 121.95. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is down 0.1% to quote at 11088.16. The index is up 1.35 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd decreased 1.73% and Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd lost 1.72% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went down 7.66 % over last one year compared to the 5.04% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd has added 18.98% over last one month compared to 1.35% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 7.61% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14129 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 26258 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 130.7 on 20 Oct 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 42.53 on 24 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)