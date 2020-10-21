Cipla launches Nintib to treat Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

-
Cipla announced that it has launched generic Nintedanib for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).
Available as 100 mg and 150 mg capsules, it will be marketed under the brand name Nintib. This launch marks yet another milestone in Cipla's decade-long commitment to treat IPF, a rare lung disease that impacts ten in one lakh people.
IPF is a chronic progressive form of lung disease with an average survival rate of three to five years if left untreated. It is characterized by scarring in the lungs, wherein the lung tissue becomes stiff and thick. This interferes with a person's ability to breathe and reduces oxygen supply to the blood, resulting in shortness of breath. Over the past ten years, Cipla has played a pivotal role in creating awareness on the diagnosis and treatment of IPF amongst the medical fraternity.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 October 2020. Shares of Cipla rose 0.03% to settle at Rs 764.05 yesterday.
Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets. The company has strengths in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments.
