K E C International secures orders worth Rs 945 cr

K E C International has secured new orders worth Rs 945 crore across its various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D and Cabling projects in India, SAARC, Middle East, and Americas: 765 kV GIS Substation order in India, from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route 400 kV Transmission line order in SAARC 400 kV Tower supplies order, secured by the company's Middle East subsidiary 100 kV Underground cabling project in India Supply of Towers and poles in Americas, secured by its subsidiary, SAE Towers

Railways: The business has secured an order for setting up of power supply system, including receiving substation, high voltage cabling and associated civil works, from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)

Cables: The business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

