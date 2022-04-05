Union Bank of India to host Digital Conclave on 06 April

-
Union Bank of India is going to conduct its maiden Digital Conclave on 06 April 2022 to mark its foray into creating a Digital Bank within Bank.
During the Conclave, the name of the Future Digital ready transformation project will be unveiled.
As a part of the project, the Bank is planning to launch a super App and the name of this app will also be unveiled in the said Conclave. As a prelude to this digital transformation project, following digital products will also be launched:
Pre-approved Personal Loan (PAPL), Union Cash (Pensioner loan), Shishu Mudra Loan, MSME Loan-Auto-renewal, Agri loan (KCC)- Auto-renewal, CRM, Soft POS, Branch Token, Mobile App based Deposit module.
