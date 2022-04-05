Union Bank of India to host Digital Conclave on 06 April

Union Bank of India is going to conduct its maiden Digital Conclave on 06 April 2022 to mark its foray into creating a Digital Bank within Bank.

During the Conclave, the name of the Future Digital ready transformation project will be unveiled.

As a part of the project, the Bank is planning to launch a super App and the name of this app will also be unveiled in the said Conclave. As a prelude to this digital transformation project, following digital products will also be launched:

Pre-approved Personal Loan (PAPL), Union Cash (Pensioner loan), Shishu Mudra Loan, MSME Loan-Auto-renewal, Agri loan (KCC)- Auto-renewal, CRM, Soft POS, Branch Token, Mobile App based Deposit module.

