Gujarat Gas Q2 PAT falls 48% YoY to Rs 249 crore

Gujarat Gas reported 47.5% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 249.05 crore on a 43.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,685.90 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21,
Profit before tax in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 334.25 crore, down by 47.3% from Rs 634.28 crore in Q2 FY21.
The company's total gas sales volumes for the quarter ended on 30 September 2021 was at 11.41 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) as against 9.85 mmscmd in the quarter ended on 30 September 2020, up 15.85% on a YoY basis.
Of total gas sales volumes, Industrial sales volume was 8.69 mmscmd (up 10.6% YoY), CNG sales volume was 1.96 mmscmd (up 53.1% YoY), PNG - Domestic sales volume was 0.64 mmscmd (flat YoY) and PNG - Commercial sales volume was 0.12 mmscmd (up 71.4% YoY) during the period under review.
The company added 26 new CNG stations during the quarter.
In Q2 FY22, the company witnessed the strong growth in the natural gas demand, mainly from CNG and commercial categories. The company currently continues to flow total gas volume close to 12 mmscmd.
Gujarat Gas (GGL) is India's largest CGD company, with 27 CGD licenses spread across 43 districts in six states and one union territory. GGL is engaged in distribution of natural gas (piped and compressed) and currently supplies PNG to industrial, commercial and domestic customers along with CNG to the transportation sector.
The scrip shed 0.64% to currently trade at Rs 593.10 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU