Balaji Amines tumbles as Q2 PAT slips 11.76% QoQ to Rs 79.75 cr

Balaji Amines fell 6.71% to Rs 3563 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 11.76% to Rs 79.75 crore on 16.65% increase in net sales to Rs 525.73 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q1 June 2021.

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) fell 9.45% to Rs 119.05 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q1 June 2021.

On a year-on-year basis, Balaji Amines' net profit rose 74.28% and net sales rose 86.18% in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020. PBT jumped 99.38% during the said period.

EBITDA jumped 80.48% to Rs 134.26 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020. EBITDA margin stood at 25.40% in Q2 September 2021 as against 26.28% in Q2 September 2020. The company's sales volume rose 11.22% YoY to 28,361 MT.

D. Ram Reddy, managing director commented, "Post the swift weakening of COVID-19 pandemic across India,the overall demand for our product basket remained healthy despite the temporary reduction in demand for certain products from pharmaceutical clients on account of Chinese API KSM unavailability due to challenges in ocean freight logistics.

The prices of some of the key raw material prices witnessed significant increase which impacted the operating margins of the business in the current quarter. However, the transition period of 3-4 weeks is now over, and we have started passing on the increase in cost prices to end customers. While anticipating favourable pricing and better product mix going ahead, we expect operating margins to inch upwards in the H2FY22, from the current levels.

We shall continue to witness improved demand across our product portfolio as the dependability on Indian pharma and agrochemicals industry increases on account of 'China Plus One' business strategy being adopted by western companies. Our thrust remains to expand our portfolio of key derivative products alongside entering newer specialty chemicals to gain from both vertical integration and operating efficiencies."

Balaji Amines is a leading manufacturer of aliphatic amines & speciality chemicals in India. It is specialized in manufacturing of methyl amines, ethyl amines, derivatives of amines and other specialty chemicals.

