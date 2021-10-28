Narayani Steels Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ashima Ltd, Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd, A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd and Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 October 2021.

Narayani Steels Ltd crashed 9.94% to Rs 22.65 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 22377 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ashima Ltd tumbled 8.83% to Rs 16. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14225 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50745 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd lost 7.28% to Rs 328.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1395 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2398 shares in the past one month.

A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd plummeted 7.06% to Rs 4.74. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd shed 6.29% to Rs 2.98. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9806 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3332 shares in the past one month.

