Volumes spurt at Asahi India Glass Ltd counter

Torrent Power Ltd, United Spirits Ltd, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 October 2021.
Asahi India Glass Ltd notched up volume of 33.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.22 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.84% to Rs.418.90. Volumes stood at 19.68 lakh shares in the last session.
Torrent Power Ltd witnessed volume of 68.41 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.67 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.26% to Rs.493.40. Volumes stood at 8.62 lakh shares in the last session.
United Spirits Ltd registered volume of 136.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24.02 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.73% to Rs.907.00. Volumes stood at 40.34 lakh shares in the last session.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 518.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 98.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.03% to Rs.892.35. Volumes stood at 53.59 lakh shares in the last session.
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd saw volume of 3.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 61599 shares. The stock increased 2.10% to Rs.713.85. Volumes stood at 1.52 lakh shares in the last session.
