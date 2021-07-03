Gujarat Ind restores unit-2 of Surat plant

Gujarat Industries Power Company (GIPCL) announced restoration of unit-2 (125 megawatts) of its Surat Lignite Power Plant (SLPP) situated at Surat, Gujarat.

The company operates 4x125 MW power plant at SLPP. The company declared forced shutdown at the unit-2 of SLPP from 16 December 2020, due to major technical snag in economizer beams.

Following the replacement of economizer beams and other associated works, the unit-2 has been synchronized with grid (restored) on 1 July 2021.

GIPCL's standalone net profit tanked 29.7% to Rs 43.53 crore on a 3% decline in net sales to Rs 332.34 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

GIPCL is engaged in the business of electrical power generation with a present installed generation capacity of 1084.4 MW. The company has a diversified portfolio of thermal (gas and lignite), wind and solar power plant assets in the state of Gujarat.

Shares of GIPCL gained 0.73% to Rs 83.30 on Friday, 2 July 2021.

