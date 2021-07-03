Gujarat Ind restores unit-2 of Surat plant

-
ALSO READ
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Odisha Power Generation Corporation
NTPC commissions 660 MW Unit 2 of Tanda Super Thermal Power Station
NTPC completes trial operation of 250 MW 2nd Unit of Barauni Thermal Power Station
BHEL commissions 800 MW Unit 2 of Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Project
NTPC declares commercial operations of 660 MW Unit 2 of Tanda STPS
-
Gujarat Industries Power Company (GIPCL) announced restoration of unit-2 (125 megawatts) of its Surat Lignite Power Plant (SLPP) situated at Surat, Gujarat.The company operates 4x125 MW power plant at SLPP. The company declared forced shutdown at the unit-2 of SLPP from 16 December 2020, due to major technical snag in economizer beams.
Following the replacement of economizer beams and other associated works, the unit-2 has been synchronized with grid (restored) on 1 July 2021.
GIPCL's standalone net profit tanked 29.7% to Rs 43.53 crore on a 3% decline in net sales to Rs 332.34 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
GIPCL is engaged in the business of electrical power generation with a present installed generation capacity of 1084.4 MW. The company has a diversified portfolio of thermal (gas and lignite), wind and solar power plant assets in the state of Gujarat.
Shares of GIPCL gained 0.73% to Rs 83.30 on Friday, 2 July 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU