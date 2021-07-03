HCL Tech inks multi-year agreement with Fiskars Group

HCL Technologies will accelerate Fiskars Group's digital journey through applications and infrastructure modernization.HCL Technologies (HCL) announced a multi-year agreement with Fiskars Group, consisting of a family of lifestyle brands including Fiskars, Gerber, Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Waterford and Wedgwood.
Fiskars Group is partnering with HCL to enable meeting their strategic objectives and to drive their digital transformation initiatives for an immersive omnichannel experience for their end customers and consumers. HCL as a partner will enable Fiskars to standardize and harmonize their IT and business processes, drive operating model transformation and increase overall digital maturity.
Pankaj Tagra, corporate vice president and Nordic and DACH head, HCL Technologies, said: "We are excited to work with Fiskars Group to help them with their digital transformation initiatives and achieve a coherent and digitally native consumer journey. HCL will leverage our experience and expertise in the consumer goods industry to enable a truly seamless experience for Fiskars.
Our partnership with Fiskars Group to provide end-to-end IT services is a fantastic endorsement of HCL's digital transformational capabilities, while further strengthening our presence in Finland and the Nordics."
HCL Technologies offers its services and products through three business units - IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P).
On a consolidated basis, HCL Tech reported 25.6% drop in net profit to Rs 2,962 crore on 1.8% rise in revenues to Rs 19,642 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY21. The IT firm's consolidated net profit declined 6.1% while revenues jumped 5.7% in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
The scrip shed 0.08% to end at Rs 984.90 on Friday.
