Wonderla Holidays to re-open Bangalore resort on July 5th

Wonderla Resort in Bangalore is set to reopen its business from 5 July 2021 with a 50% capacity as a crowd control measure.

Wonderla Holidays will continue to follow all the safety and precautionary measures like well sanitized rooms and limited but sufficient facilities, adhering to the government guidelines. Wonderla Holidays has extended an offer costing Rs 4,999 + GST for two pax for one night, including breakfast and dinner.

However, the Wonderla Amusement Park will remain closed until further notice from the Karnataka Government.

Commenting on the decision, Arun K Chittilapilly, managing director (MD) of Wonderla Holidays, said: "We have arrived at this decision after understanding the consumer needs. The long lockdown and pandemic has made all of us realize the importance of taking breaks. Facilitating better than ever experiences of an opulent stay along with making the health and safety of the guests and staff our top priority, we request everyone to follow the same for a safe and joyous trip."

Wonderla Holidays reported net loss of Rs 4.87 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net profit of Rs 1.56 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales dropped 21.6% to Rs 33.22 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Wonderla Holidays operates three amusement parks in Kochi (Kerala), Bangalore (Karnataka) and Hyderabad (Telangana) under the brand name Wonderla.

Shares of Wonderla Holidays fell 0.37% to close at Rs 213.80 on Friday, 2 July 2021. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 212.60 to Rs 216.15 so far.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)