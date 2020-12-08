Gujarat Industries Power Co gets allocated land for development of 2375 MW renewable energy park

-
At Village Khavda, District Kutch, GujaratGujarat Industries Power Co announced that the District Collector, Kutch, Gujarat has vide. Letter dated 07 December 2020 approved the allotment of land to the Company admeasuring 4750 HA for development of 2375 MW Renewable EnergyPark (i.. Wind/Solar/Wind-Solar Hybrid) at Village Khavda, District Kutch, Gujarat, for a period of 40 years on leasehold basis, and barring unforeseen circumstances, with the scheduled completion of at least 50% of the total capacity within a period of three (3) years and 100% completion of total capacity within a period of five (5) years.
