Yes Bank receives upgrade in ratings for Tier I Subordinated Perpetual Bonds

From Brickwork RatingsYes Bank announced that Brickwork Ratings has upgraded the rating on Tier I Subordinated Perpetual Bonds (Basel II) from BWRD to BWR BB+/ Stable.
The rating upgrade factors in improvement in capitalisation ratios of the bank, strong shareholder base and experienced board members.
