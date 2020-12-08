Coforge allots 11,890 equity shares under ESOP

Coforge has allotted 11,890 equity shares having face value of Rs.10/- each on exercise of options under Employee Stock Option Plan of the Company on December 08, 2020.

The Company has received Share Application Money on account of the said allotment aggregating to Rs. 2,682,727.

Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has gone up to 60,587,459 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to Rs. 605,874,590.

