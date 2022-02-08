Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd Slips 4.43%

Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd has lost 1.48% over last one month compared to 10.33% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 3.11% drop in the SENSEX

Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd fell 4.43% today to trade at Rs 83.05. The S&P BSE Utilities index is down 0.62% to quote at 3393.11. The index is up 10.33 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd decreased 3.45% and Tata Power Company Ltd lost 2.6% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 74.55 % over last one year compared to the 12.73% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 29570 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 57485 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 105.65 on 26 Jul 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 72.25 on 20 Apr 2021.

