Board of Tata Steel approves composite scheme of amalgamation

-
ALSO READ
Tata Steel BSL clears issuance of 11 pc shares to Tata Steel
Tata Sponge Iron acquires steel business of Usha Martin
Tata Steel reports highest ever output in FY 19 after acquisition of Bhushan Steel
Tata Steel BSL to allot shares worth Rs 2,300 cr to Tata Steel
Tata Steel acquires shares, warrants for Rs 403.79 cr in Tata Metaliks
-
At meeting held on 25 April 2019The Board of Tata Steel have considered and approved a merger of Bamnipal Steel and Tata Steel BSL (formerly Bhushan Steel) into the Company by way of a composite scheme of amalgamation and have recommended a merger ratio of 1 equity share of 10/- each fully paid up of the Company for every 15 equity shares of each fully paid up held by the public shareholders of Tata Steel BSL. As part of the scheme, the equity shares held by Bamnipal Steel and the preference shares held by the Company in Tata Steel BSL shall stand cancelled. The equity shares held by the Company in Bamnipal Steel shall also stand cancelled. The merger is subject to shareholders and other regulatory approvals.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU