Gujarat State Petronet gains after Mirae Asset MF hikes stake

Gujarat State Petronet rose 1.70% to Rs 235.65 after Mirae Asset Mutual Fund added 0.03% stake in the company on Friday, 12 February 2021.
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund acquired 1,82,059 shares, or 0.03% stake, in the Gujarat State Petronet via open market on 12 February 2020.
Post acquisition, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund's stake in the company has increased to 5.03% from 4.99% earlier. The disclosure was made after market hours yesterday, 15 February 2021.
Gujarat State Petronet's consolidated net profit jumped 59.1% to Rs 650.26 crore on 8.4% rise in net sales at Rs 3,282.56 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Gujarat State Petronet is a natural gas infrastructure and transmission company engaged in gas transportation business.
