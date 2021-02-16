Info Edge (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PC Jeweller Ltd, Snowman Logistics Ltd, Arvind Ltd and Dalmia Bharat Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 February 2021.

Info Edge (India) Ltd lost 7.29% to Rs 5117.7 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 75388 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53387 shares in the past one month.

PC Jeweller Ltd tumbled 5.99% to Rs 29.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Snowman Logistics Ltd crashed 5.78% to Rs 44.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Arvind Ltd pared 5.59% to Rs 66.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd dropped 5.04% to Rs 1398.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7855 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11622 shares in the past one month.

