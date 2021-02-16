Lovable Lingerie Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
Refex Industries Ltd, Electrotherm (India) Ltd, Setco Automotive Ltd and Anant Raj Global Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 February 2021.
Lovable Lingerie Ltd lost 9.96% to Rs 91.35 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 34079 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9597 shares in the past one month.
Refex Industries Ltd crashed 8.66% to Rs 87. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53110 shares in the past one month.
Electrotherm (India) Ltd tumbled 8.02% to Rs 123.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21419 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6290 shares in the past one month.
Setco Automotive Ltd pared 7.80% to Rs 14.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 55935 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42418 shares in the past one month.
Anant Raj Global Ltd plummeted 6.48% to Rs 30.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96818 shares in the past one month.
