Volumes soar at Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd counter

Tata Communications Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 February 2021.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd clocked volume of 80.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.75 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.67% to Rs.209.05. Volumes stood at 29.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd witnessed volume of 17.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.99% to Rs.1,044.20. Volumes stood at 1.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Solar Industries India Ltd registered volume of 2.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18201 shares. The stock rose 3.90% to Rs.1,296.95. Volumes stood at 12357 shares in the last session.

Indian Overseas Bank saw volume of 1164.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 104.90 lakh shares. The stock increased 19.63% to Rs.13.10. Volumes stood at 30.13 lakh shares in the last session.

Central Bank of India registered volume of 1050.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 95.16 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.05% to Rs.16.05. Volumes stood at 44.75 lakh shares in the last session.

