H.G. Infra Engineering bags NHAI road project worth Rs 997.11 crore

G. Infra Engineering has been declared L-1 for new EPC project under NHAI for Construction of 8-Lane Carriageway starting at Haryana-Rajasthan border and ends at Junction with SH44 (Km 78.800 to Km 115.700) section of Delhi-Vadodara Green Field Alignment (NH-148N) on EPC Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Rajasthan.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 14:13 IST

