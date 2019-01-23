H.G. Infra Engineering bags NHAI road project worth Rs 997.11 crore

-
ALSO READ
Govt appoints consultant for Delhi-Katra Expressway project report
Punjab CM meets Gadkari, seeks early approval of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway
Ashoka Buildcon announces declaration of appointed date for Ankleshwar Manubar Expressway project
Road widening work stopped as villagers protest for construction of underpass
NHAI officials, contractor booked over damaged flyover
-
H.
G. Infra Engineering has been declared L-1 for new EPC project under NHAI for Construction of 8-Lane Carriageway starting at Haryana-Rajasthan border and ends at Junction with SH44 (Km 78.800 to Km 115.700) section of Delhi-Vadodara Green Field Alignment (NH-148N) on EPC Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Rajasthan.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU