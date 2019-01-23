Maruti Suzuki India launches 3rd generation WagonR

India launched the 3rd generation WagonR on 23 January 2019. The Big New WagonR is poised to impress customers with its bold design, enhanced space, comfort, next generation infotainment system and advanced K-series engine offering excellent fuel efficiency and driving pleasure.

A true tall boy, the Big New WagonR has a robust body language with a wide stance, which makes it strikingly attractive.

and its partners have invested approx. Rs 670 crore for development of Big New WagonR.

