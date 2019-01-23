Walchandnagar Industries bags contract from ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

and Indian Space Research Organisation's Space Centre have entered into a contract whereby the company will manufacture and supply S - 139 End Segments for the (PSLV) Program.

The contract value is Rs 96 crore plus escalation and is likely to be executed over a period of three years. This happens to be WIL's highest ever single order received from VSSC.

