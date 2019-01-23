JUST IN
Va Tech Wabag secures order worth Rs 467 crore
Business Standard

Walchandnagar Industries bags contract from ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

Walchandnagar Industries and Indian Space Research Organisation's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre have entered into a contract whereby the company will manufacture and supply S - 139 End Segments for the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) Program.

The contract value is Rs 96 crore plus escalation and is likely to be executed over a period of three years. This happens to be WIL's highest ever single order received from VSSC.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 11:11 IST

