Walchandnagar Industries bags contract from ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

Walchandnagar Industries and Indian Space Research Organisation's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre have entered into a contract whereby the company will manufacture and supply S - 139 End Segments for the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) Program.
The contract value is Rs 96 crore plus escalation and is likely to be executed over a period of three years. This happens to be WIL's highest ever single order received from VSSC.
