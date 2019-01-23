Va Tech Wabag secures order worth Rs 467 crore

From Refinery and Petrochemicals

has secured Rs 467 crore worth order from Refinery and Petrochemicals ('MRPL') towards engineering and construction of a 30 MLD Sea plant expandable upto 70 MLD in Mangaluru,

The scope of this Design and Build contract includes engineering, supply, erection, construction and commissioning of a 30 MLD Sea plant over a period of 22 months. WABAG will build the plant using state of the art technologies, including sea reverse osmosis, brackish water and The project also includes cross-country piping of 11 Kilometers to deliver the water to The plant aims to minimize the fresh water dependency of MRPL once completed. Post successful commissioning, WABAG will also be awarded a contract towards Operation & Maintenance of the plant for a period of 10 years.

