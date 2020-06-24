H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit rises 40.80% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.56% to Rs 634.12 croreNet profit of H.G. Infra Engineering rose 40.80% to Rs 54.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.56% to Rs 634.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 584.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.84% to Rs 166.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 127.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.06% to Rs 2217.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2014.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales634.12584.11 9 2217.072014.50 10 OPM %17.1816.26 -15.9115.12 - PBDT92.9481.33 14 306.58269.86 14 PBT72.1261.06 18 230.94194.40 19 NP54.3238.58 41 166.61127.34 31
