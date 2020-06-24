India Cements Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 17.29% to Rs 1.10 croreNet Loss of India Cements Capital reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.29% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 92.31% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.66% to Rs 5.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.101.33 -17 5.275.47 -4 OPM %-28.18-11.28 --0.190.73 - PBDT-0.27-0.02 -1250 0.170.34 -50 PBT-0.30-0.05 -500 0.060.20 -70 NP-0.24-0.05 -380 0.010.13 -92
