Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit rises 70.06% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.56% to Rs 342.49 crore

Net profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rose 70.06% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.56% to Rs 342.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 415.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.66% to Rs 21.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.62% to Rs 1809.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1763.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales342.49415.43 -18 1809.871763.58 3 OPM %6.743.49 -6.214.28 - PBDT9.954.47 123 60.3133.34 81 PBT1.301.58 -18 28.0623.15 21 NP2.841.67 70 21.4215.56 38

First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 16:40 IST

