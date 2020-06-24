Lancer Containers Lines standalone net profit rises 334.48% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 16.64% to Rs 79.00 crore

Net profit of Lancer Containers Lines rose 334.48% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.64% to Rs 79.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.55% to Rs 8.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 34.37% to Rs 265.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 197.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

