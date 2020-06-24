Lancer Containers Lines standalone net profit rises 334.48% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Precision Camshafts standalone net profit rises 4.48% in the March 2020 quarter
Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit rises 334.52% in the March 2020 quarter
Lancer Containers Lines Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
JSL Industries standalone net profit declines 34.48% in the March 2020 quarter
GP Petroleums standalone net profit declines 74.48% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 16.64% to Rs 79.00 croreNet profit of Lancer Containers Lines rose 334.48% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.64% to Rs 79.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.55% to Rs 8.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 34.37% to Rs 265.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 197.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales79.0067.73 17 265.26197.41 34 OPM %6.915.77 -8.4210.39 - PBDT5.153.26 58 20.0918.68 8 PBT1.951.13 73 10.8511.69 -7 NP2.520.58 334 8.018.22 -3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU