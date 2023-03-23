H.G. Infra gains on emerging as L-1 bidder for construction project in Jharkhand

-
ALSO READ
IRB Infra to transfer VK1 Project to IRB InvIT Fund
IRB Infra gains on bagging LoA for Rs 2,132 cr project
IRB Infra receives completion certificate for Vadodara Mumbai Expressway project
G R Infra emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 1,248 cr project in Bihar
IRB Infra gains as toll collections jumps 37% YoY in September 2022
-
H.G. Infra Engineering rose 1.43% to Rs 784.70 after the civil construction company announced that it has been declared as lowest bidder (L-1) by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a road construction project in Jharkhand.
The scope of the project entails construction of six lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway from Jn with NH320 in Lepo village to Kamlapur village (JH/WB border) under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Jharkhand on hybrid annuity mode (HAM) (Package 13).
NHAI's estimated cost of the project is Rs 764.01 crore and the company's bid project cost is Rs 925.11 crore. The construction period of the project is 730 days.
H.G. Infra Engineering is engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers and other infrastructure contract works.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 30.2% to Rs 130.89 crore on 23.7% jump in net sales to Rs 1,184.97 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU