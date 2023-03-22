Sobha Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Saregama India Ltd, Medplus Health Services Ltd, Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd and Sequent Scientific Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 March 2023.

Saregama India Ltd, Medplus Health Services Ltd, Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd and Sequent Scientific Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 March 2023.

Sobha Ltd crashed 12.31% to Rs 455.45 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9965 shares in the past one month.

Saregama India Ltd tumbled 3.80% to Rs 331.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21024 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21092 shares in the past one month.

Medplus Health Services Ltd lost 3.37% to Rs 736.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4901 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7043 shares in the past one month.

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd fell 2.77% to Rs 179. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6638 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26573 shares in the past one month.

Sequent Scientific Ltd pared 2.77% to Rs 76.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 73726 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)