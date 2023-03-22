NBCC, subsidiary bag orders worth Rs 528.41 cr

NBCC (India) said that it has received work order worth Rs 50 crore from National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) to repair and renovate the building at FD-NFDC Peddar road, Mumbai.

The project includes repair & renovation at 4th, 5th, 6th, 8th and 9th floors of phase - II building and ground 1st ,2nd , 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th floors of phase-I building at FD-NFDC Peddar road, Mumbai. The cost of the project is Rs 50 crore.

Further, the company's wholly owned subsidiary, HSCC (India), has received the work order from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. The order includes comprehensive planning, designing, construction, supervision and monitoring of the work construction of 150 bedded critical care block at PGIMER Chandigarh. The cost of the project is Rs 130 crore.

HSCC (India) has also received the order from Medical Education & Research Department, Government of Maharashtra. The contract includes construction of 100 seats Government medical, 430 bedded hospital at Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) Nasik, Tal and district Nasik, Maharashtra. The cost of the project is worth Rs 348.41 crore.

NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. As on 31 December 2022, the Government of India held 61.75% stake in NBCC (India).

The company's consolidated net profit declined 16.3% to Rs 69.09 crore despite of 8.1% rise in net sales to Rs 2,116.50 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The shares of NBCC were up 0.41% to Rs 34.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)