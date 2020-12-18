H G Infra gains on receiving letter for appointed date for Rajasthan project

H G Infra Engineering rose 2.46% to Rs 237.05 after the company received the letter for appointed date from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a project in Rajasthan.

The scope of the project includes construction of eight lane carriageway starting near junction with MDR-1 (Banoli - Jhalai road) to end of the interchange on NH 552 near village Mui which forms section of Delhi Vadodra Access controlled Greenfield Alignment. The project will be constructed under EPC mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the Rajasthan.

The length of project is 45.64 kilometers. The bid cost of project is Rs 1198.83 crore and the completion period is two years. The announcement was made during market hours today, 18 December 2020.

H.G. Infra Engineering is an infrastructure construction, development and management company. The main business includes providing engineering-procurement-and-construction (EPC) services on a fixed-sum turnkey basis and undertaking civil construction and related infrastructure projects.

