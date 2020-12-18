KNR Constructions soars after board recommends 1:1 bonus issue

KNR Constructions jumped 6.59% to Rs 338.95 after the company said its board recommended issuing one bonus shares for each share held.

The recommendation is subject to shareholders' approval via postal ballot process.

KNR Constructions is a multi domain infrastructure development organization and executes the construction of technically complex and high value projects across segments.

On a consolidated basis, the construction company posted an 84.4% jump to Rs 158.40 on a 11.7% rise in net sales to Rs 655.88 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

