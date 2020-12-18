Burger King India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd, Bhagyanagar India Ltd, Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd and MT Educare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 December 2020.

Burger King India Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 161.45 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 127.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd crashed 9.95% to Rs 65.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28088 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31523 shares in the past one month.

Bhagyanagar India Ltd tumbled 9.89% to Rs 28.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21057 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17013 shares in the past one month.

Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd corrected 9.75% to Rs 21.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58268 shares in the past one month.

MT Educare Ltd fell 8.20% to Rs 10.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29360 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54936 shares in the past one month.

