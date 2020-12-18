Volumes jump at Affle India Ltd counter

Affle India Ltd saw volume of 14.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares

DCM Shriram Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, EPL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 December 2020.

Affle India Ltd saw volume of 14.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.09% to Rs.3,790.00. Volumes stood at 1.5 lakh shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd saw volume of 14.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.11 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.35% to Rs.432.00. Volumes stood at 1.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd recorded volume of 376.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29.50 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.69% to Rs.43.05. Volumes stood at 14.17 lakh shares in the last session.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 48.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.82 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.37% to Rs.901.90. Volumes stood at 4.49 lakh shares in the last session.

EPL Ltd witnessed volume of 16.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.38 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.33% to Rs.261.85. Volumes stood at 2.98 lakh shares in the last session.

