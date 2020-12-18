Volumes jump at Affle India Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Volumes spurt at AU Small Finance Bank Ltd counter
AU Small Finance Bank allots 35,567 equity shares under ESOP
Indices trade with minor gains; hotel stocks in demand
Lemon Tree Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.13 crore in the September 2020 quarter
Lemon Tree Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.45 crore in the September 2020 quarter
-
Affle India Ltd saw volume of 14.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares
DCM Shriram Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, EPL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 December 2020.
Affle India Ltd saw volume of 14.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.09% to Rs.3,790.00. Volumes stood at 1.5 lakh shares in the last session.
DCM Shriram Ltd saw volume of 14.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.11 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.35% to Rs.432.00. Volumes stood at 1.12 lakh shares in the last session.
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd recorded volume of 376.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29.50 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.69% to Rs.43.05. Volumes stood at 14.17 lakh shares in the last session.
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 48.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.82 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.37% to Rs.901.90. Volumes stood at 4.49 lakh shares in the last session.
EPL Ltd witnessed volume of 16.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.38 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.33% to Rs.261.85. Volumes stood at 2.98 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU