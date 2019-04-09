H2 of FY2019 sees subduded growth across all segments of vehicles: SIAM

Mere 5% overall (domestic + exports sales) growth in FY2019 says SIAM

The industry produced a total 30,915,420 vehicles including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three wheelers, two wheelers and quadricycle in April-March 2019 as against 29,094,447 in April-March 2018, registering a growth of 6.26% over the same period last year.

Domestic Sales

The sale of Passenger Vehicles grew by 2.70% in April-March 2019 over the same period last year. Within the Passenger Vehicles, the sales of Passenger Cars, Utility Vehicle & Vans grew by 2.05%, 2.08% and 13.10% respectively in April-March 2019 over the same period last year.

The overall Commercial Vehicles segment registered a growth of 17.55% in April- March 2019 as compared to the same period last year. Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCVs) increased by 14.66% and Light Commercial Vehicles grew by 19.46% in April-March 2019 over the same period last year.

Three Wheelers sales increased 10.27% in April-March 2019 over the same period last year. Within the Three Wheelers, Passenger Carrier sales registered a growth of 10.62% and Goods Carrier grew by 8.75% in April-March 2019 over April-March 2018.

Two Wheelers sales registered a growth at 4.86% in April-March 2019 over April-March 2018. Within the Two Wheelers segment, Scooters declined by (-) 0.27%, whereas Motorcycles and Mopeds grew by 7.76% and 2.41% respectively in April-March 2019 over April-March 2018.

Exports

In April-March 2019, overall automobile exports grew by 14.50%. While Passenger Vehicles exports declined by (-) 9.64%, Commercial Vehicles, Three Wheelers and Two Wheelers registered a growth of 3.17%, 49.00% and 16.55% respectively in April-March 2019 over the same period last year.

