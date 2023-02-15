HAL gets EoI from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) said that it has received expression of interest (EoI) from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) for providing MRO support for turbo-propeller engines which powers the MQ-98 Remotely Piloted Aircraft.

GA-ASI and HAL eagerly look forward to formulate a comprehensive engine MRO program for upcoming High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) projects. This joint collaboration echoes India's clarion call for 'Atmanirbharta' or 'Self-Reliance' while underscoring the deep industrial connection between US and Indian aerospace companies.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrade and servicing of a wide range of products including, aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, accessories and aerospace structures. The company has been set up to meet the requirement of Indian Defence Forces (namely Indian Airforce, Indian Navy, Indian Army and Indian Coast Guard) in the area of Aerospace.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 23.8% to Rs 1,155.19 crore despite of 3.9% decline in net sales to Rs 5,665.54 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.29% to Rs 2475.35 on the BSE.

