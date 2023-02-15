ITD Cementation gains on bagging new order

ITD Cementation India rose 1.57% to Rs 106.60 after the company said it secured order worth about Rs 833 crore to construct Thal Sena Bhawan at Delhi Cantt-10 on EPC basis.

The company has secured orders worth over Rs 8,800 crore since april till date.

ITD Cementation India is one of the leading engineering and construction companies undertaking heavy civil, infrastructure and EPC business and operating in India for nine decades with an established presence and expertise in marine structures, mass rapid transit systems, airports, hydro-electric power, tunnels, dams & irrigation, highways, bridges & flyovers, industrial buildings and structures, foundation & specialist engineering.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of ITD Cementation India rose 85.85% to Rs 36.52 on 32.95% rise in net sales to Rs 1327.02 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021.

